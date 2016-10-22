1984: the good old days when clowns were friendly!

Do you remember the good old days when clowns were daft, silly, funny and – at worst – a little bit creepy?

Their faces were colourful and occasionally sad, not frightening or deformed into an evil sneer, and they rarely jumped out on people while wielding scary looking weapons.

SUS-161014-140947001

If they did, said weapons were no more harmful than a flower that squirted water or a pop-gun that fired a seemingly endless stream of hankies.

Take Sarah Thurgood, for example.

In 1984, she and dozens of other children, were made up as clowns at the Leyden House summer fete, in Chailey. Sarah was 14 when Jean Piercey, from Good Company, gave her a circus-like look, which was not in the least bit frightening.

A report in the Middy said the Good Company sideshow was one of the most popular stalls on the day, with youngsters trying to recognise each other from beneath red noses, colourful wigs and layers of face paint.

SUS-161014-141010001

Also at the fete was the Riverside jazz band, made up of John Florence, Doug Whitfield, 16-year-old David Faulkner, and Doreen Whitfield.

As with all good fetes, revellers were given the opportunity to hurl a wet sponge at some one’s face.

The ‘volunteer’ this year was Tom Harrison, who was retiring as chairman of Leyden House, but taking up the office of honorary president.

The chairman’s post was to be filled by Dr Michael Strode, who opened Leyden House in 1970 as a weekend home for children with special needs.

The fete raised £2,000, which went towards repainting the house and providing a new roof for an extension.

In addition, Good Company handed over a cheque for £600, which was used to buy a mini tractor, for grass cutting.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.