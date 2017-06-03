All the fun of the summer fairs in 1994

Maypole dancing, coconut shys, fancy dress and the hurling of wet sponges at friend and foe alike – there’s nothing quite like a summer fair to bring people together.

These pictures were published in the Middy in June and July 1994 and show some of the fun, frivolity and jollity that brought smiles to people’s faces that year.

Bolney Village Fete 1994

At St Wilfrid’s Church, in Burgess Hill, they opted to bring a French them to an essentially English day. There was a cafe complete with baguettes and brie and French music throughout the afternoon.

There was a touch of the continent at Manor Field School as well, when the summer fair included the chance to play the French game of petanque.

Those who didn’t fancy that had an exciting second option – maggot racing!

Things were a touch more traditional in Bolney, where the village fete brought country dancing, handbell ringing and the traditional maypole. Mrs M Brooks won the ‘guess the weight of the cake’ contest, while Mrs Matthews won the ‘guess the weight of the sheep’ competition.

An impressive £1,400 was raised, to be split between the village church and school.

The fundraising figure was even higher at Oathall College, where some of the £6,000 raised went towards buying a minibus for the school.

