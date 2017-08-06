Console Corner: August’s PlayStation Plus offering is quite the treat

It’s the start of a new month and PlayStation owners know what that means... free stuff.

PlayStation Plus members can now download a host of free games with some fantastic offerings.

As usual, the free games are divided evenly across PS4, PS3, and Vita.

PS4 owners get their hands on destruction-oriented open-world game Just Cause 3, as well as Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, a standalone spinoff of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag where you play as Adéwalé, a slave-turned-Assassin.

Free-to-play game Dreadnought launches into open beta on August 1, and Plus members will be able to pick up a free DLC pack for it starting on August 15.

On PS3, the games include Super Motherload and Snakeball. Those with a Vita can pick up Level 22 and the excellent Downwell, which also features Cross-Buy with PS4, getting PS4 owners a total of three games this month.

The games are free to download for Plus members from August 1 but you can now no longer download July’s free Plus games.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For August 2017

PS4

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry

Downwell

Just Cause 3

PS3

Snakeball

Super Motherload

Vita

Downwell

Level 22

Everybody’s.... excited

In other gaming news, Sony is gearing up for the much-anticipated comeback of cult classic Everybody’s Golf at the end of the month.

The series is well known for its humorous take on the game of golf which includes cartoon-like characters and modes such as miniature golf paired with a realistic engine and precise ball physics.

Everybody’s Golf is set to be released 20 years on from the original and is the 12th title in the series. Shuhei Yoshida of Sony’s Worldwide Studios said that the upcoming game would feature open world elements for the first time.