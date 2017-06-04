Console Corner: Five quality games for June

June is a sparse month in terms of game releases but it is very much quality over quantity with five top titles on the way.

Last week I looked ahead to the mouthwatering latest installment in the Tekken franchise as Tekken 7 which launched on Friday (June 2) and it is one of five hotly anticipated titles out this month.

PlayStation classics Crash Bandicoot, CB Cortex Strikes Back and CB Warped come together for N. Sane Trilogy to round off a quiet but quality month for gamers Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

Next up on June 6 is a double whammy with massively popular and massively multiplayer The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind and Dirt 4 hitting PS4, Xbox One and PC.

On June 23 miniature mayhem resumes as the classic Micro Machines returns with new game MM World Series.

Then the month is rounded off by the return of one of the most popular video game characters of all time Crash Bandicoot in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on PS4.

While Crash Bandicoot is a collection of the first three titles in the hugely popular series, they have all been remastered and are reportedly looking amazing according to developer Naughty Dog.

As I reported last week Tekken 7 arrives 23 years after the groundbreaking original. It is the first in the series to use the Unreal engine which means it can be developed for multiple platforms rather than just PlayStation and arcade as previously. It looks fantastic and there is a bumper 38 characters to chose from with all the favourites returning in a roster which rivals the forthcoming Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite in terms of size, quality and nostalgia.

Elder Scrolls Morrowind is a new expansion pack but, unlike previous DLC for the game, will not be purchasable with crown points, and must be purchased as a separate title. The expansion includes a new class, a new trial, and a new player vs. player mode, known as “Battlegrounds”.

Codemasters masterpiece Dirt 4 is the 12th game in the Colin McRae Rally series and the sixth title to carry the Dirt name.

Dirt 4 will feature rallycross racing and carry a FIA World Rallycross Championship license as well as five rallycross circuits while both rallycross Supercars and RX Lites will be included.

Brian Blessed provides the voice for the return of one of the most important video game franchises of all time, Micro Machines. Racing has always been at the heart of Micro Machines, and World Series sees that heart beat back into action with hundreds of customisations available.

