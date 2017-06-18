Console Corner: WipEout Omega review

The old flame still burns bright.

I’m in love with an old flame all over again.

If this analogy is lost on you then I apologise but if, like me, you fell in love with, became besotted by and spent all your time with the original WipEout games back in the 90s then bear with me.

The classiest, smoothest, most stunning racing game of all time is back this week after the release of WipEout Omega - an upscaled collection of three of the best games from the nine-strong series including Wipeout HD, its Wipeout HD Fury expansion and Wipeout 2048.

It is worth noting that Wipeout HD itself contained content from Wipeout Pure and Wipeout Pulse, though so you are getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Firing up Omega just oozes nostalgia and I can’t quite describe that feeling when you first jet off from the starting line hence my old flame analogy.

Because that’s the closest I can get, that buzz, the rush, the thrill is akin to the butterflies an old flame brings except Omega does not leave you feeling disappointed afterwards.

First things first this is one of the best looking games ever made, full stop.

The arcade-style racing and combat element coupled with the gorgeous graphics, great courses, pumping soundtrack and break neck speeds is manna from heaven for thrill-hungry gamers.

While there are notable exclusions in terms of the soundtrack and absence of WipEout 3 and XL - this is still a game weighty in features and content without a shadow of a doubt.

WipEout is quite simply the coolest game ever and has somehow become even cooler with age Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

If I were to level one criticism at Omega it would be a lack of Virtual Reality support.

But then these are only remastered originals rather than a standalone entry in the hit series.

The feeling you get arrowing around the tracks can only be matched in terms of fun, addictiveness and nostalgia by Mario Kart.

WipEout is quite simply the coolest game ever and has somehow become even cooler with age. Startlingly, despite being over 20 years old, the franchise still looks way ahead of its time even now. A class apart and like your feelings for a stunning ex girlfriend, the old still flame burns bright.

Format: PS4

Rating: 9/10