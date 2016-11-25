Dodgy weather fails to stop village fair in the summer of '88.

The people of Lindfield are a hardy bunch, so a spot of dodgy weather was not going to stop them enjoying the village fair in 1988.

It was June, the month of sunshine and the promise of summer so, naturally, the rain kept trying to dampen proceedings.

Miss Lindfield and her attendants

It failed, though, and a parade described by the Mid Sussex Times as “one of the most creative the village has seen” made its way through the streets.

The girls of the 4th Lindfield brownies dressed as road signs and traffic cones to remind everyone to remember their Highway Code, while Miss Lindfield – Jenny Guthrie – and her attendants – Louise Jupp and Vicky Spencer – road on a flower-filled float.

The fair was organised to raise money for the village’s King Edward Hall.

As with any decent village fair, there was much judging to be done. Floats, fancy dress and pets were all scrutinised before the prizes were awarded.

Marching to the fair site

The best decorated pram was being pushed by Alexandra Dahr and was titled Little Bo Alex. Second prize went to Robert Beecham and his Alice in Wonderland pram.

The best decorated bicycle was being ridden by Anna Cormie, who called it her Winged Horse.

Best non-trade float was the Lindfield Bonfire Society’s Spanish Armada, while the Scallywags Children’s Boutique was the best trade float.

The village pets were not forgotten.

Lots of fancy dress in 1988

Tom the guinea pig, who was brought to the fair by his human, Victoria Davis, was named best small pet, while Ben, whose human was Samantha Harsant, was voted Dog with the Waggiest Tail.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

Keeping order in 1988

1) Make our website your homepage at http://www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MidSussexTimes

3) Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/midsussex_times @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.