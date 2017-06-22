From water polo to wrestling – Mid Sussex offered a world of sport in 1993

For football fans, 1993 was a bit of a poor year.

England failed to qualify for the World Cup and former captain Bobby Moore – who led the team to victory in 1966 – died at the age of 51.

Haywards Heath water polo team 1993

In Mid Sussex, there was still plenty of football to be played and watched, and a plethora of other sports to enjoy.

Take water polo. Two of the girls from the Haywards Heath team were invited to train with the national squad.

After putting in an impressive performance at an inter-district tournament, goalkeeper Tara Smith, 15, and 17-year-old Suzanne Davies, captain of the southern counties team, were approached by selectors from the Great Britain team.

On the hockey pitch, Darren Waghorne, of Mid Sussex, took evasive action to avoid a nasty clout on the ankle during a match against Staines.

The Middy report said Darren had “an inspired match” - but he couldn’t prevent Staines running out 1-0 winners.

There was plenty of action on the region’s football pitches. In the Unijet Mid Sussex League Premier Division, Plumpton were held to a 1-1 draw by the wonderfully named Leftovers. The Leftovers second team, though, were thrashed 5-2 by Uckfield. Football - it’s a funny old game.

The youngsters of Harlands School could have given them all a lesson in how to win after being crowned champions of the Mid Sussex six-a-side league and earning a place in the county finals.

The team were: Glyn Turner, Chris Lelliott, Will Argent, Tom Watson, Chris Hall, Adam Cocks, Jonathan Keasey, Paul Young, Stuart Wheeler, George Partheniou and Danny Brooker.

A couple of football stars were on hand to train the children at Hurstpierpoint College.

Former QPR stars Ian and Roger Morgan, who were coaching Premiership giants West Ham in 1993, led the boys and girls through a training session as part of a pilot coaching scheme.

Among the youngsters who took part were: Dominic Jones, 9, Nick Creed, 13, Peter Somers, 9, Charlie Butcher, 11, Matthew Pulsford, 10, and Rahul Rajgopal, 10.

And finally, grapple fans were able to watch world mid-heavyweight champion Marty Jones wrestle the opposition into submission at the Martlets Hall, in Burgess Hill.

