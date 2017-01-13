Having a funny old time with Comic Relief capers in 1988

The good people of Mid Sussex showed their generous – and fun – side when they took part in Comic Relief in 1988.

Custard pies, stocks, highwaymen, pyjamas, Andy Pandy and rather a lot of red noses helped raise thousands of pounds for the appeal.

These pictures were published in the Middy on February 12 of that year and show some of the shenanigans and silliness that had people digging deep.

Let’s start with the managers of American Express, in The Martletts. They raised £360 by locking themselves in the stocks and allowing passers-by to hurl wet sponges and custard pies at them.

The 2nd Burgess Hill Girls’ Brigade held a sponsored, red-nosed, silly dressed, three-legged welly walk through town and amused shoppers so much they handed over £470.

At Schering Healthcare, in Burgess Hill, staff came to work dressed as a gorilla, Andy Pandy, Biggles and St Trinian’s schoolgirls. They raised £150.

Over at Haywards Heath Sixth Form College, a 16-year-old lad called John Harris raised £100 when he dressed as a clown and collected money from fellow passengers on the train journey to college.

At St Wilfrid’s School, in Burgess Hill, there was much laughter when headteacher Danny Sullivan turned up to work dressed as a schoolboy – complete with shorts! The other staff also came dressed as pupils, while the children paid to wear their own clothes rather than uniform.

Do you recognise any of the people in these pictures?

Radio Rentals staff, in Burgess Hill

Sylvia Shotter, of Truffles, in Hurstpierpoint

Pupils at St Pauls School

American Express staff mess about at The Martlets

Oathill Community College students