Loads of fun in 1994 – and some 1962 headlines

There was plenty going on during the Haywards Heath Town Week in 1994, as these pictures show.

From an antiques market, country and western show and fireworks display to races, street theatre and a fun fair, there was little chance of the 12,000 attendees being bored.

Haywards Heath and District beavers, cubs, guides and scouts at the Haywards Heath Town Week in 1994. SUS-171020-173540001

These pictures were published in the Mid Sussex Times on July 21 1994 – can you spot anyone you know?

Meanwhile, in 1962...

These stories all appeared in the Mid Sussex Times in 1962.

September 5 1962: There is always time for romance and there was proof of this fact at Keymer Parish Church on Saturday.

It was there that 74-year-old Mr Gilbert Lane, of Adastra Avenue, Hassocks, was married, his bride being Mrs Margaret Gray, aged 49, a widow and the daughter of the late Mr Geoffrey Hindson.

Mrs Gray’s late husband was an oil driller in Trinidad and other places and her father was a well known Mason, particularly in the Yorkishire Mason lodges.

“Why shouldn’t I get married? After all, I am only 74, and what is that these days?” Mr Lane wanted to know when a reporter called in to see him the day before the wedding.

September 5 1962: The Bedser twins are still mighty men of English cricket and they thrilled a short-sleeved crows at the Lewes Road Ground, Ditchling, on Sunday.

Eric, who smote so many runs for Surrey, and his identical twin brother Alec, one of our greatest bowlers ever and for the years the scourge of the Australians, thoroughly enjoyed themselves at this sun-drenched village cricket match.

Along with Middlesex star Alan Moss and some up-and-coming players, they turned out for Mr Grahame Martin-Turner’s President’s XI.

September 12 1962: A fault in the gas distribution to the Haywards Heath area on Friday afternoon lead to housewives and restaurants being without gas for about 18 hours.

Some 5,000 homes were affected.

September 19 1962: Six thousand day-old chicks perished in a fire which swept through a large broiler house at Lone Barn Farm, Wivelsfield Green.

Two teams of firemen from Haywards Heath turned out and worked for several hours quelling the flames and ensuring that there was no danger that the outbreak would flare up again.

September 19 1962: Miss Julia Baker, one of the patients in Pouchlands Hospital, celebrated her 101st birthday on Monday. She is bed-ridden but very cheerful.

“The chef made her a birthday cake and she received numerous messages. She is on top of the world today,” said Mr SF Gradwell, superintendent of the hospital.

“She is telling everyone she is 101 and she is very proud of it.”

September 26 1962: Ramblers on Ditchling Common discovered an unexploded two-inch mortar bomb a short distance north of the pond.