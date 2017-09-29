Meet Daniel Turner, probably the world’s best goalie!

The life of a goalkeeper is not an easy one. People kick balls at you really hard, you’re guaranteed to get ridiculously muddy and one tiny mistake can see your team lose the game.

This was not a problem for a young chap called Daniel Turner in 1994.

Rainbow One class, at Gattons Infant School, was one of the Middy classes of the week in May 1994

He played for the St Giles School team, in Horsted Keynes, and during that year’s schools tournament he didn’t concede a goal.

The boy with the cleanest gloves in history is pictured taking a nap while clutching the trophy. The rest of his team certainly played their part, scoring 31 goals in the tournament.

Their headteacher, Reg Stewart, described the boys as “one of the best school teams I have ever coached”.

The team were: back row from left, Barnaby King, Alex McNaughton, Daniel Holmes, Michael Medland, Martin Pashley, Alan Giffen. Front row, Craig Harrad, Robert Barnard, Chris Kerswell and Mark Wheatley.

St Peters Primary School, Chailey

Elsewhere in Mid Sussex in 1994, children at St Wilfrid’s Primary, in Haywards Heath, were paid a visit by a dragon called Cedric.

Cedric was there to thank the youngsters for raising £2,000 for Action for Children through a sponsored dot-to-dot and a sponsored Victorian quiz.

There was a European feel to lessons at St Peter’s Primary School, in Chailey.

Headteacher Bruce Potts and his team were raising the profile of Europe as a community by encouraging children in Years 5 and 6 to write to pen pals on the Continent.

Cedric the dragon at St Wilfrids Primary School, Haywards Heath

The boys of the 5th Burgess Hill beaver colony took on a mighty task in 1994 - clearing their grounds of litter thrown by passengers at neighbouring Wivelsfield Station. They binned everything from milk cartons to cans of polish during their mammoth clear-up,

Among the youngsters who tackled the grot spot were, from left, Lewis Trower, six, Dean Faulkner, six, Antonio Araque, seven, and Matthew Ashcroft, six. They are pictured with beaver leader Sue Buxton.

And finally, a bunch of young journalists at Lindfield Primary School scooped a £1,000 prize after their newspaper – The Linden Tree Times – won a competition run by the Daily Telegraph.

As well as the cash, the prize saw three of the fledgling news hounds invited to the Telegraph offices to put together a page of the children’s Saturday supplement, Young Telegraph.

Boys of the 5th Burgess Hill beaver colony

Did any of the Lindfield Primary news team take up journalism in adult life?

Young journalists at Lindfield Primary School