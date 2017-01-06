Memories of Christmas party fun way back during 1973...

Childhood was fun, especially when you were eight.

With Christmas came parties and enough jelly, ice cream, party hats and magic shows to see you nicely through the year. For some of the smaller ones, though, the whole thing proved a bit baffling.

Lindfield Pre-School Playgroup

Our wonderful picture, taken at the Danehill Young Mothers Christmas party in 1973, shows a couple of tots looking somewhat overwhelmed.

Over at Lindfield Pre-School Playgroup, the little ones seemed to be having much more fun as they enjoyed sausages and fish fingers at a festive dinner party. After dinner, there were party games before everyone was given their first Christmas present of the year and sent home for the holiday.

The last three pictures show older children getting into the Christmas spirit.

At Balcombe School, 56 youngsters aged four-and-a-half to six took part in the infants’ traditional Christmas play, which saw Donna Ratcliffe and Richard Tyler starring as Mary and Joseph.

Balcombe School

At Bain Dawes House, in Haywards Heath, more than 100 children were treated to “a bumper tea”, courtesy of the Bain Dawes Social Club plus a show by Mr Magic. While the majority of the kids seemed entranced by Mr Magic’s tricks, the lad front and centre looks more than a little dubious!

The highlight of the party was the arrival of Father Christmas, who arrived by helicopter – his sleigh no doubt undergoing its final check-up before the big day – landing on the roof of the building before handing out presents. And finally, youngsters at Heyworth School, in Haywards Heath, threw away the Snow White rule book and gave the fairytale princess 11 dwarfs to keep her company, rather than the usual seven.

And why not? After all, it was Christmas.

Snow White and the 11 Dwarfs at Heyworth School, in Haywards Heath

Mr Magic entertains at Bain Dawes Social Club

