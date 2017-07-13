Plenty of snake, rattle and roll at village fayre in 1998

There was one rather unusual creature at Hassocks village fayre in 1998.

Alongside the farmyard animals you wouldn’t be surprised to see at such an event was a snake – a very big snake. It was actually a python called Carmel, and she was one of several creatures brought to the fayre in Adastra Park.

Imagination arts and crafts group went for a hayride

Carmel may have looked a little frightening but youngsters Dan Larouche, Chloe Thomson and Sarah Burlumi wasted no time in picking her up.

As well as animals, the fayre saw fire engines zooming back and forth along Keymer Road, sirens blaring as they gave children a ride. The fancy dress competition was won by the First Keymer Wives, with the Jack and Jill Playgroup coming second and Villa Adrasta third.

It looks like a fun time was had by all!

Some of the Hassocks Let's Dance team dressed as flowers

Dominic White, Ewan Pithie and Jake Stephenson with firefighter Edward Preece

