Raising cash for Scout funds in 1984

The boys of the 5th Burgess Hill Scout group raised almost £1,000 for pack funds when they held a Duck Fair at Janes Lane recreation ground in 1984.

With the weather threatening to make the name of the fair rather apt, the lads manned stalls and showed off some of their skills, such as building a monkey bridge, which was made of a set of ropes suspended a few feet above the ground.

Can anyone name the boys in the picture?

