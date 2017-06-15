Some more messing around for Red Nose Day1993

We’ve got some more Red Nose Day pictures for you this week - this time from 1993.

John Major was the Prime Minister, Teletext took over from Ceefax as the font of all knowledge, the Grand National was cancelled because of a false start and the Queen announced that Buckingham Palace would be open to the public for the first time.

Staff from Topps of England

But none of that mattered when Comic Relief came around - being daft and raising cash were the only things on people’s minds.

Take the crazy lot in these photos, which were published in the Mid Sussex Times. They came up with a host of silly ways to make money.

At the Albemarle Playgroup there were furry ears galore as the tots dressed up as teddy bears, chomping away on honey sandwiches as they raised more than £90 to add to the £12million raised nationally.

Over at Topps of England, in Burgess Hill, the staff went all out with the fancy dress, raising £300 for the cause. The costumes were certainly a mixed bunch. From Noddy and Rupert to the cast of The Wizard of Oz and even Anneka Rice, they had all bases covered.

All dressed up as teddy bears at Albemarle Playgroup, Haywards Heath

At Hassocks County Junior School, the children spent their time building a Pudsey Bear wall, with 120 bricks made from milk cartons. each child decorated their brick before filling them with pennies. Their efforts saw £200.77 raised.

In Haywards Heath, Tweety Bird and Sylvester the Cat set aside their differences to team up with Winnie the Pooh and wash cars.

With help from their friends at Premium Life Insurance, in Perrymount Road, they raised £800, which then topped £1,000 thanks to a dinner and dance.

Not bad for a bunch of cartoon characters.

Dwarfs and a marching band outside Sainsburys, Haywards Heath

And finally, some of the Seven Dwarfs joined members of Burgess Hill marching band outside Sainsbury’s to charm cash out of the shoppers. Do you recognise anyone in these pictures? What was your favourite Red Nose Day memory from years gone by?

