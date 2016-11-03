There was loads to do at playgroup in 1984

Trains, painting, music and some rather tasty biscuits were the order of the day when a Middy photographer visited the Windows Opportunity Playgroup in 1984.

The playgroup opened in Burgess Hill in January of that year and was about to receive a donation of £920 from the town’s Bonfire Society.

Marina, 3, enjoying a biscuit at Windmills Opportunity Playgroup in 1984 SUS-161026-160335001

Other support came from the Burgess Hill, Hassocks and District Round Table which paid for a slide, a sand pit and play mats, while pupils from Manor Field School gave the toddlers some of their musical instruments.

The playgroup was run under the watchful eye of Mrs Sue Thurlow and six volunteers. The youngsters certainly had enough to keep themselves occupied and no doubt went home rather tired.

Volunteer worker Jill Prince helps young artists James and Paul at Windows Opportunity Playgroup in 1984 SUS-161026-160345001

SUS-161026-160324001

