Those were the days for students at Warden Park

Here’s a selection of pupils during the best days of their lives, whether in class, on the track or out on a school trip, all captured on camera as memories to look back on.

Those were the days! When the grandparents of Mid Sussex today were the schoolchildren of yesteryear. These pictures give a snapshot of life at Warden Park School, in Cuckfield.

String Ensemble in 1983

They were published in 2006 as the school prepared for its 50th anniversary – now it’s more than 60!

Warden Park started life as Cuckfield County Secondary School on September 5 1956, opening with just 297 pupils in brand new buildings on a 60-acre site.

According to a report in the Middy, the then MP Mr B Godman Irvine was the special guest at the official opening on April 11 1957, and drew pupil’ attention to the fact that in Africa and Asia the two great demands were for education and medicine.

How little things change.

Off on a Ten Tors activity trip in 1979

Continuing with a philosophy that could also apply today, he instructed them to “value education highly” and not to be tempted by jobs which offered a lot of money but did not need much education.

He urged girls to take higher education more seriously as only one girl in every 16 boys went on to full-time education at university - and one girl to every seven boys did full-time day courses.

Wise words indeed.

Does anyone recognise any of the youngsters pictured?

Sports day in 1958 - but who were they?

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

Sprinting to the finish line in 1981

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Footballers from 1958/1959