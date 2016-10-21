VIDEO: Take an adventure tour of the Capital Region of the USA

The whole world will have their attention on the capital city as the 44th President of the United States is announced in November.

But instead of watching from afar, why not immerse yourself in the action and buzz of the city? And while you’re in the Capital Region you could also be experiencing an adrenaline-filled, action-packed holiday!

In this video, travel presenter Ashley House takes us on a whistle-stop tour of the capital region that goes slightly off the beaten tourist track.

Home not only to the White House, Washington DC has so much to offer.

Why not jump on a Segway and see historical sites including the Lincoln Memorial, and all the hidden wonders of the city?

And just a short journey away, Ashley’s next stop has to be one for the bucket list, a hike with the Blue Ridge Mountains as your backdrop.

You can even embrace your inner Tarzan and swing from the trees at Go Ape while you are there.

Take a drive and sail the high seas as Ashley’s last stop takes him on a schooner ride in Annapolis, Maryland on a boat featured in a Hollywood movie that you are bound to recognise.

Watch the video for all this and be inspired and see why this should be the next holiday you and your family take...

For more info: www.capitalregionusa.co.uk