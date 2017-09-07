Young and old enjoyed all the fun of Hassocks Fayre in 1996

There’s nothing like a village fayre to bring young and old together. Include a fancy dress parade and people really put their imaginations to work.

These pictures were published in 1996 and show some of the costumes that graced the Hassocks Fayre.

Hassocks Fayre Princess 1996 Beverley Hart with her attendants Emma Shroud and Gemma Wright

Organiser Sylvia Howard was Lawrence of Arabia, complete with a rather dodgy moustache, while the children of the Jack and Jill Playgroup all dressed as Charlie Chaplin.

Nicola Chafen, Kirsten Beckworth and Nicola Cumberland were out of this world as astronauts, while there was a distinctly Victorian feel to the costumes worn by staff and residents from the Villa Adastra care home.

Overseeing it all was the fayre’s princess, Beverley Hart, with her attendants Emma Shroud and Gemma Wright.

