£1,000 worth of vouchers up for grabs at opening of major new store

Europe’s largest sports retailer is hoping to gather together masses of local sports teams at the opening of its first Crawley store next week.

Family-owned business Decathlon will be opening the store in Queens Square on Thursday October 13 at 5pm.

And store bosses are hoping the opening will go with a bang - by offering £1,000 worth of vouchers to the Crawley sports team that attends with the most members wearing their kit.

The store - on the former site of The Body Shop, Next and Sussex Stationers - prides itself on the ethos to ‘make sport accessible to the many.’

It will sell high-quality Decathlon products for more than 70 sports over two floors, and employ around 30 people.

The firm was founded in France in 1976 and now has more than 600 stores worldwide, employing 45,000 people.

It says it wants to work closely with local sports clubs, schools and community groups in Crawley.

Crawley’s Mayor Raj Sharma and cabinet member for planning and economic development Councillor Peter Smith will formally open the store at 5pm. It will then open its doors to the public for the first time until 8pm.

The opening marks part of Crawley Borough Council’s £3.2 million regeneration of Queens Square.

Work started on it last month and it will include relocation of the band stand, new seating and landscaping and the creation of a central focal point with a decorative water feature.

The work is expected to be finished by next August.