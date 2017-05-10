£1,300 raised at Spring Festival

More than £1,300 was raised by charities at Haywards Heath Spring Festival.

Muster Green was bustling with more than 50 charities raising much needed funds for good causes at the festival on Sunday April 23.

Mayor, councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi with a festival guest. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council

One delighted group said they had raised £350 from the sale of cakes and merchandise.

Mayor, councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi, said: “This is a fantastic event organised by the town council to help charities.”

Haywards Heath in Bloom exhibited stunning canvases which were submitted for their Bouquet of Memories art competition.

Haywards Heath Lions’ Pig Racing and Wheelbarrow Raffle was very popular, as was Give Us a Break Carer’s Group’s plant stall.

A Haywards Heath Town Council spokesman said: “On behalf of the council we would like to thank all the stall and pitch holders who participated in making the afternoon a great success.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.