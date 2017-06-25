Accident on A29 involving car and bike closes road

Part of a main road is currently closed due to an accident that took place this morning (Sunday, June 25).

The collision involving a car and bike took place on the A29 at Bury Hill just after 10am.

The road has been closed both ways at West Burton Lane near the Squire and Horse pub with queueing traffic, which is affecting traffic between Arundel and Pulborough.

