Actress Dame Judi joins Sussex animal charity

Actress and Bond star Dame Judi Dench is giving her backing to a Crawley animal charity by becoming one of its patrons.

Dame Judi is joining UK autismcampaigner Anna Kennedy as patron of Kilmarnock Horse Rescue, based in Charlwood Road, Ifield.

The charity rescues, looks after and re-homes abandoned and mistreated animals. Founder Carol Jackson said: “Kilmarnock Horse Rescue are absolutely delighted that Dame Judi Dench has become our second patron alongside Anna Kennedy OBE. We are truly honoured to have two such wonderful ladies supporting our charity.”

Anna Kennedy has been a patron to Kilmarnock for almost three years and has contributed to various events there with families from Autism Support Crawley. Her son Angelo has a donkeys’ stable named after him which is dubbed ‘Angelo’s Den’.

Kilmarnock rescue started in 2000 by founder Carol Jackson who found herself surrounded by passionate horse lovers intent on supporting her to build the rescue centre it is now.

Over the years the centre has cared for more than 100 neglected animals and has now established itself and its dedicated team within the community.

The rescue is run solely on support from sponsors and donations and is always in need of monetary donations, food and tack, along with materials that can be used for building more stables.