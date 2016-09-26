Agricultural society promises packed weekend of autumn fun

Thousands of people are set to enjoy a range of countryside activities at this weekend’s Autumn Show & Game Fair in Ardingly.

The show, at the South of England Showground on Saturday and Sunday October 1 and 2, attracted 18,400 visitors of last year.

South of England Agricultural Society Autumn Show 2015 - Saturday 03-10-15 SUS-160825-094342003

There are even more activities this year including terrier racing, clay pigeon shooting, archery, fly fishing and making scarecrows. Other attractions include a fun fair, pumpkin trail and Mid Downs Dog Agility course.

Michelle Nudds, chair of the Autumn Show and Game Fair Committee said: “This show seems to grow in popularity every year offering seasonal food, family entertainment and a wide range of country pursuits which celebrates all the colours of the Autumn season. New to the show will be a blacksmithing display with a unique hands-on experience as well as traditional bread making and making a scarecrow with the Young Farmers Clubs.

“Flying high will be the giant kites from the Brighton Kite Flyers which will be a great backdrop to the breathtaking displays from Huxley’s Birds of Prey will take to the air.

People are encouraged to bring their dogs on a lead to this show and enjoy many activities including: gundog training with Warrenby Gundogs; the Mid Downs Dog Agility course; terrier racing and the popular gundog scurry which is run by the British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC).

South of England Agricultural Society Autumn Show 2015 - Sunday 04-10-15 SUS-160825-094329003

First class main arena attractions on both days include: Jonathan Marshall’s remarkable falconry on horseback display and the popular Dog and Duck show; on Saturday visitors can watch the Kent & Surrey Bloodhounds take centre stage; and Sunday the hounds from Crawley & Horsham hunt will be on parade as well as competitors taking part in the popular Donkey Show.

Spectacular displays from the National Vegetable Society and a flower arranging competition will celebrate Autumn Glory. Visitors can also enjoy creative craft displays from the East & West Sussex Women’s Institute in the Norfolk Pavilion whilst enjoying breakfast or lunch in the café restaurant.

The winners of the Society’s Student Assignment Competition will receive their awards at a prize-giving ceremony on the Sunday of the show with special guests and VIPs marking this important part of the Society’s educational programme.

A great range of shopping, crafts and plenty of locally produced food and drink will be on offer as well as game cookery demonstrations run by the BASC.

A traditional pumpkin trail offers a gentle journey around the showground to include pit stops at the traditional vintage funfair; Punch and Judy show; a vintage vehicle display from the South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club; and the rabbits, poultry and farm animals display.

Visitors to the Autumn Show & Game Fair can also find out more about becoming a member of the South of England Agricultural Society offering a host of benefits including free entry to the four major shows at the Showground.

Admission: free to children under 16 when accompanied by an adult; senior citizens and students £8; adults £10. Online discounts at www.seas.org.uk. Parking will be free.