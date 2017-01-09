Air ambulance called to man in Horsted Keynes

An air ambulance was called to a man in Horsted Keynes yesterday morning (January 8).

Ambulance crews attended the man who had suffered a fall at around 11.30am, a recent report has confirmed.

Richard Airey, media relations manager from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), confirmed the air ambulance joined crews at the scene, which he said was a ‘private address’.

The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton following the fall.

