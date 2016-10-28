Air Cadets leaders graduate

Adult volunteers have been recognised for their achievements with Sussex Wing RAF Air Cadets.

The annual graduation ceremony at RMA Sandhurst saw leaders graduate with qualifications accredited by both City and Guilds and the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM).

Flight Lieutenant Dave Emsley, who previously ran the Steyning squadron but is now based in Haywards Heath

Among them were Pilot Officer Simon Bacon from the 45F Worthing Squadron Air Training Corps and Flight Lieutenant Dave Emsley, who previously ran the Steyning squadron but is now based in Haywards Heath. They were awarded their City and Guilds and ILM qualifications respectively.

Mr Emsley said: “Being at RMA Sandhurst makes all of the effort spent running my cadet unit and studying for the qualification worthwhile.

“It’s fantastic the amount of qualifications we now open up to our cadets. They have so many opportunities to gain extra credit at cadets, alongside what they do at school, so that’s amazing.”

Lord Lingfield, chairman of CVQO, a registered charity that provides an alternative route to employment and higher education for learners in the UK, presided over the ceremony alongside chief executive Guy Horridge.

Joining them in the celebrations recognising the achievements of adult volunteers who devote their spare time to running youth group and cadet units across the UK was a group of nearly 200 graduates, award winners and honoured guests.

The qualifications recognise the skills adult volunteers develop while running youth groups, meaning they gain something internationally recognised and tangible that can be used to further their own careers or education.

Mr Horridge said: “For our graduates to find the time to do any of these qualifications where most have a busy work life, home life and cadet life is nothing short of amazing.

“But what is really fantastic is that each and every one is setting a great example to the cadets to show them that learning can be fun and also very rewarding.

“What they are doing is not just helping young people make the best of their lives, but also helping to create role models for the future and both of those I would suggest are essential for our country to succeed.”

