Albert becomes one of the oldest to abseil 100m tower

An 88-year-old man from Bolney become one of the oldest to abseil Portsmouth’s Emirates Spinnaker Tower last month.

Albert Clifford joined his daughter Julia Robertson and granddaughter Meg to make his way down the building on Sunday, July 23, to raise money for War Dogs Remembered (WDR).

The charity wants to educate people about the amazing jobs dogs do in war time.

To pay tribute, the charity has created activity trails in prominent locations for members of the pubic to enjoy whilst learning more about service dogs.

Albert, Julia and the WDR team has been raising money for a new activity trail in Victoria Park, Windsor.

The project is working with the local community to create a facility for families to routinely get out into the fresh air with their dog.

Julia, War Dogs Remembered founder, said: “Man and dog have had a special relationship since the Ice Age and dogs regularly top the chart as the most popular pet in Britain.

“In my mind there is no better example of how special dogs are when you learn about their bravery and loyalty on the battle field. We hope the activity trail will promote this relationship and enable families with dogs to gain more purpose to their time outdoors.”

Dogs have been used in warfare for centuries as their obedience, dedication, and loyalty make them a valuable asset.