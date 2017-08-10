Alice to take on 100-mile walk

Meet 15-year-old Alice Baker, from Haywards Heath, who hopes to raise £4,000 in order to help communities in Peru.

The Warden park student, who has just finished year 10, is hoping to join 30 to 40 other students and staff from the school on a trip to the South American country next summer.

Alice Baker is hoping to raise enough money to go out to Peru next summer to help with community initiatives

In an attempt to raise the money, Alice will be walking the 100-mile South Downs Way.

Starting in Winchester on August 21, she will pass through Plumpton before finishing up in Eastbourne.

Alice said she was inspired to help out after volunteers came into school to talk about their work during an assembly.

She said: “I have always wanted to help out and give something back.

“We are all given the opportunity to go to school and get an education here but that’s not the case out there. “I especially want to help out with the educational aspect.”

During the month-long visit to Peru, Alice and the team of volunteers will be building houses, decorating schools and helping with sanitation and environmental projects.

She added: “I am really excited to go to Peru to help communities who do not have the same opportunities as we do and improve their lives.

“In order to go I need to raise £4,000 and I’ve raised half of it so far.

“I’m going to walk the 100-mile South Downs Way in August to raise some more funds.

“The views will be amazing but it’s a long way and will be a huge challenge.

“I’ve never walked so far in a week. I hope people and businesses will support me.”

Alice has also made plans to continue raising money with bake sales at sporting events.

If you would like to donate to Alice’s project, please visit www.gofundme.com/peru-local-community-project.