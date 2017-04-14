All aboard for Easter fun as Light Railway returns

It’s full steam ahead at a village garden centre after a popular attraction made its grand return.

Pulborough Garden Centre has welcomed back The South Downs Light Railway, offering train rides for all throughout the spring and summer months.

As well as enjoying rides on small scale classic trains visitors will also be able to take part in a special Easter event, with an egg hunt being held on the Friday, Saturday and Monday of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The railway is run entirely by volunteers and is open to adults and children.

It has carried thousands of passengers since it first opened and runs every weekend from March through to September.

Visitors can ride on classic steam trains, powered by coal, as they travel around a specially designed track which stretches across the centre.

For more visit www.south-downs-railway.com

