Amateur production of Les Misérables next week

Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society’s junior cast will be performing the classic West End and Broadway hit musical Les Misérables next week.

From next Wednesday (October 25) until next Saturday (October 28), the junior cast will be performing at Martlets Hall in Civic Way, Burgess Hill at 7.30pm.

There will also be an afternoon performance at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Hosted by Lance Milton, the school edition will be performed entirely by students.

It has been specially adapted and licensed by Josef Weinberger Ltd on behalf of Music Theatre International and Cameron Mackintosh (Overseas) Limited.

Tickets are from £10 to £14 and can be purchased by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/bhmts or by calling 01273 890347.

Please be advised we reported in our edition dated Thursday, October 5, that auditions would be taking place for the school edition in November.

Please accept our apologies for this error.