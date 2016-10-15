Ambulance service supports Burns Awareness Day

With fireworks season fast approaching, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) is supporting National Burns Awareness Day on Wednesday October 19 by reminding people of the importance of administering the right first aid for burns and scalds.

A spokespersons for SECAmb said: “While most burns are usually minor, giving the right first aid quickly following a burn or a scald can significantly improve a person’s recovery time and limit the severity of any scarring.

“With a more serious burn, which may require treatment from ambulance crews and further specialist treatment at hospital, it’s especially vital that first aid treatment is provided and instruction over the phone from ambulance staff followed.

“Burns of course happen all year round and across the South East, around 200 people are admitted to the region’s specialist burns unit at Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead each year.

“A further 1,000 patients are referred to the unit for specialist burns treatment each year.

“And across A&E departments in England and Wales it is estimated that some 300 people a day are seen with a burn.

“It’s thought that more than half of all children and adults with a burn injury do not immediately receive appropriate first aid at the scene.

“People can make a real difference to someone’s recovery from a burn by remembering to ‘Cool, Call and Cover’:

*  Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly struck to the wound)

*  Call for help – you can call the NHS 111 service for initial advice on treating burns or call your local GP. In an emergency, call 999.

*  Cover the burn with cling film or a sterile, non-fluffy dressing or cloth. Make sure the patient is kept warm.”

SECAmb will also be helping raise awareness of burns via its Twitter account @SECAmbulance on October 19.

More information about treating burns and scalds is available on the NHS Choices website at www.nhs.uk/conditions/Burns-andscalds

