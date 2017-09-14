Amended plans for new Lidl store

Amended plans have been submitted for the new Lidl store to be built in Burgess Hill.

The new plans are for a single-storey building, rather than a two-storey building, Burgess Hill Town Council has said.

The new Lidl store will replace the old gas holder site in Leylands Road, previously described to the Middy as an ‘eyesore’ and a ‘blight on everybody’s lives’.

A spokesman said: “This will be good news for local residents and while smaller than the outline plans originally submitted, the sales area will still be bigger than the entire floor print of the current store.

“The relocation of Lidl to the gas holder site is a key step in the redevelopment of the town centre.”

The demolition of the gas holder has already begun, which comes as the first phase of works for the £65million redevelopment of Burgess Hill’s Martlets Shopping Centre.

