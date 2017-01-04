Anger over litter outside new pizza takeaway shop

Litter left strewn around a new pizza takeaway shop has got villagers up in arms.

Domino’s Pizza opened a new branch in Southwater in mid December. But people quickly took to social media after noticing increasing amounts of litter around the shop site in Lintot Square.

One resident posted on Facebook that pizza boxes, ketchup containers and flyers were strewn around the shop.

Others described the mess as ‘unacceptable’ and called on people using the shop to take responsibility.

Domino’s Pizza Group spokeswoman Helen Tosney-Collins said: “The store has litter pickers outside of the store and in town regularly as a matter of course, but a team has been dispatched immediately to remove any litter which has not been placed in the bins.

“The store will also be keeping a closer eye on this location in future.”