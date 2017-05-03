Annual arts festival heads to Hassocks

For the first time ever, art from Hassocks will be featured at three separate venues during the main Brighton Open Housing Festivals.

The annual festival gets under way on May 6 before finishing on May 29.

Some of the art that will be on display. Picture: Rachael Swift

One of the venues to host the Hassocks trail of the festival is the Edward Budding Gallery at the Heritage Centre in Southdowns Garden Centre, Hassocks, which will be open daily for public viewing. Two other venues – Danny House in Hurstpierpoint and Sue Collins Art in Clayton Avenue, Hassocks – will be open to the public on the four weekends during the festival.

Rachael Swift, a local artist living in Keymer, said: “It is great that Hassocks have got these three quality venues to host an art trail.

“The aim of this trail is to give art a different profile in an area that has never had this sort of exposure.

“Hopefully people in Hassocks will become aware of art and show a particularly interest in artists locally.”

Visitors will be given the opportunity to purchase pieces of art from local artists at each of the three venues.

For more information, please visit aoh.org.uk.