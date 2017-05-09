Annual Cuckoo Fayre may be last of its kind

Villagers gathered for what may be the last ever Independent State of Cuckfield Cuckoo Fayre on Bank Holiday Monday.

Despite a poor forecast, a wonderful crowd came to see the stalls, try out the games, and to enter the popular Dog Show.

This was judged by Dr. Julia Mewes, whose team of volunteers from The Mewes Vets ran the Dog Show.

Julia said: “The Cuckoo Fayre is one of my absolute favourite events of the year.

“There is always such a great ambience and sense of friendly competition at the Dog Show, and a tremendous turn-out of entrants too.

“We trialed two new classes this year: the Irish Brace, in which we encouraged dog owners to pair up and show off what they had in common; and the Best 6 Legs, which caused much amusement, especially the entry which involved a full dozen legs (one lovely dog, Alfie, and four small children!).”

The Handsomest Dog prize was won by Dylan, whilst Paloma, a shy Dachshund won the Prettiest Bitch.

Cooper, a fabulous black Labrador took Best Pedigree Dog, and Bear, a Labrador cross Bearded Collie Therapy Dog won the red rosette for Best Cross Breed.

But the star of the show was Vizsla, Jack, dressed as a thoroughbred racehorse, with two jockeys to manage him, who not only won Best Fancy Dress, but also was a hugely popular Best in Show.

Julia added: “I would like to thank the staff at The Mewes Vets for once again organising this Dog Show event, and helping it to run so smoothly, despite enormous numbers of entries, and all the families who brought their pets along.

“This event will not happen again unless more stewards volunteer for 2018, so I am really hoping that more will be found. It is such a super community event, and must not be allowed to disappear.”

For more information on the Mewes Veterinary Clinic, visit www.themewesvets.co.uk. Alternatively, you can call them on 01444 456886.