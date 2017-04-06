Annual Spring Festival returns

Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to be hosting the town’s annual Spring Festival on Sunday April 23.

The festival on Muster Green, which starts at 1.30pm, will showcase the town’s vibrant voluntary sector with more than 50 groups and community organisations.

MP Sir Nicholas Soames will be offically opening the festival.

Residents can enjoy dance displays from Pop Steps and performances from Haywards Heath Concert Band.

Both the Lions Club and the Rotary Club will also be offering games and activities.

Spring Festival is the council’s ongoing commitment to provide free events for the residents of the town.

