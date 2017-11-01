Appeal after robbery at Co-op

Police are appealing for information after a robbery at Lindfield Co-op.

A Sussex Police spokesman said intruders had forced open the front door of the shop in Lindfield High Street and had stolen cigarettes and around £2,000 cash.

Picture: Eddie Howland

Police were called to the burglary at around 1.30am this morning (November 1).

Officers were seen in and outside the shop earlier today.

The doorway has been taped up and the shop is closed.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has any information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting 84 of 01/11.