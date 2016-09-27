Artist exhibits work at South Downs Heritage Centre

Hassocks-based artist and printmaker Sue Collins took part in a recent ‘Meet the artist’ event at the South Downs Heritage Centre in Hassocks, demonstrating her lino technique and exhibiting her work to visitors.

Sue uses a combination of photography and sketching, as well as drawing on her own personal experiences and memories to create wall art and textile designs.

Sue is also a tutor, teaching regular lino printing classes at the centre.

Keen-eyed visitors will have recognised some of Sue’s work as it featured in the BBC series Cuffs, filmed in various location along the coast including Brighton, Shoreham and Worthing, where one of the characters was an artist and Sue’s work was portrayed as hers on screen.

Following a successful weekend, Sue will be returning to the centre over on October 1 and 2 to take up residence once again, and there will also be a full exhibition of her work in the Edwin Budding Gallery.

For further information visit www.suecollinsart.com

Local artists who are interested in taking part in ‘Meet the Artist’ can email: info@southdownsheritagecentre.co.uk for further information.