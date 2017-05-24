Ashleigh gives up her tablet and raises £400 for cancer

An eight-year-old girl from Burgess Hill gave up her tablet for three weeks to raise money for charity.

Ashleigh Kempson, a pupil at Birchwood Grove Community Primary School in Burgess Hill, collected £400 in donations for Cancer Research UK.

She surprised her parents over breakfast when she decided to take on the challenge.

Dad Paul, 48, a director of an office interior business, said: “Me and my wife Charlotte were sitting at the breakfast bar and she came in and told us she had put her tablet in the airing cupboard and that she wanted to raise money for cancer.

“She decided it all by herself and we are still trying to find out why.

“She might have seen something on TV. We have had some family passings due to cancer though including her great-grandad so it could be this.

“We are tremendously proud of her – for an eight-year-old to decide to do that on her own and raise money is an amazing achievement.

“The fact that she decided to do it all on her own makes it special – it was completley out the blue.”

Ashleigh set herself a target of raising £250 in three weeks which she has managed to almost double.

Paul added: “She is over the moon and she has had a lot of congratulations from people including her school.”

To donate to Ashleigh visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Charlotte-Brasier-Kempson.

