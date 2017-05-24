Author revisits school to spread the word

Author Kelly Willoughby, who writes as part of a team with her famous sister Holly, paid Burgess Hill Girls School a visit on Friday (May 19) during its Open Day to spread the word about the importance of reading to children.

Kelly, a former pupil at the girls school, told parents ‘self-belief is what matters most’.

Kelly as a pupil second row from the bottom, third from the right in a hairband

Her daughter is now a pupil at the girls school in Keymer Road.

She said: “I finished as head girl. I’m a huge believer in confidence. No matter who you are or what your strengths are, if you’re not confident in yourself you’re going to struggle.

“Coming back and experiencing it through parents’ eyes has been wonderful.

“The school has grown in both heart and stature. Parts of the grounds which were buried in woodland 30 years ago have been developed into wonderful sports grounds.

“I can’t wait for my daughter to enjoy what Burgess Hill has to offer her.

“It will be a strange feeling once again standing on the sidelines, cheering Burgess Hill on in whatever sport she will no doubt thrive in. I can’t wait!”

The Open Day included a book auction to raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Burgess Hill parent Natasha Penney’s son Sebastian (pictured with Kelly) was treated at the world-renowned Royal Marsden for a rare childhood cancer.

Burgess Hill Girls interim head Liz Laybourn said: “There is no better way to spend a Friday than being inundated with prospective parents who showed a genuine interest in all aspects of the school at our Summer Open Morning.

“Visitors enjoyed talking to Kelly about life at the school when she was a pupil and how the school shaped her for where she is today.”

