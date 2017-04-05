Autism centre now open 7 days a week

A centre in Haywards Heath is now offering support for children with autism and their families seven days a week.

Early Action for Autism is a programme for children and young adults with autism and related disorders.

It’s based in Boltro Road, in the centre of Haywards Heath, and is run by three qualified and experienced therapists.

For the last few months they have been offering a weekends-only service but because of increasing demand they are to open seven days a week.

A spokesman said: “At Early Action for Autism, alongside you, we develop a unique programme for your child.

“ABA therapy is flexible, creative and will enagage your child in learning the essential skills they need.

“Systematic, carefully planned and managed therapy will make meaningful changes to your child’s and family’s future.”

To contact the team visit earlyactionforautism.co.uk/contact/ or on 07739 017045.

