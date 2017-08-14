Autistic chef secures job at top boarding school

An autistic chef who developed a love for cooking while studying at LVS Hassocks has secured a chef’s position at a leading girls’ boarding school.

Liam Pope, 21, spent four years at LVS Hassocks learning to cook and gaining qualifications, and in September will begin his first term as Chef de Partie at Wycombe Abbey girls’ school.

Liam Pope prepares to move on to the next stage of his career as chef de partie at Wycombe Abbey girls' school. Picture: Liz Finlayson

Liam began at LVS Hassocks, a school in Sayers Common for young people with a diagnosis on the autism spectrum, in 2010.

At the time he was only able to make a pot noodle and had no thoughts of a future career.

He met celebrity chef Paul Rankin at the school’s official opening in 2011 which ignited his interest, before LVS Hassocks capitalised on it to develop Liam’s prospects of leading an independent life beyond the school.

By the time he left at 17, Liam had a planned career path thanks to hands-on work experience with the Yummy Pub Co, an NVQ Level 1 qualification in Food Preparation and Cooking and academic qualifications.

He also enjoyed an apprenticeship, funded by members of the ALMR (Association of Licensed Multiple Retailers), to run alongside an NVQ Level 2 in Food Production and Cooking.

An apprenticeship working for Sodexo in Ascot led to a permanent position, during which time he became national Young Chef of the Year at the Sodexo Salon Culinaire.

Liam said: “LVS Hassocks giving me the opportunity to cook for myself as a way of becoming independent triggered my interest in it as a career.

“As I became more and more interested they also allowed me to cook in the school kitchen with the catering team there to get used to the equipment and what to expect, and also set up valuable work experience for me with the Yummy Pub Co at The Wiremill in Surrey.

“It all combined to make a huge difference to me and help me develop a career.”

His career progression has continued and last month he said goodbye to his friends and colleagues in Ascot ready to take on his new challenge with greater responsibility as Chef de Partie at Wycombe Abbey, one of the top girls’ boarding schools in the country.

LVS Hassocks Director of SEN Sarah Sherwood said: “I have known Liam since he joined LVS Hassocks and it has been amazing to see him progress.

“The school set him on his way to success by nurturing his interest in cooking from just seeing a flicker of engagement and it has led to a great career that continues to grow.

“Liam is now an independent and ambitious young man enjoying life and his career.

“This is a great example to all the learners that we are currently developing through work experience, a range of qualifications and the building of their independence and social skills.

“We hope they will follow in Liam’s footsteps beyond LVS Hassocks.”