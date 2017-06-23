Awards for high-flying students

Outstanding achievement awards have been gained by students at Plumpton College.

Sarah Cooper - while studying for a BSc (Hons) in animal behaviour and welfare - was said to have ‘consistently submitted a very high standard of work.’

And fellow student Bethany Sugden - completing a Level 3 extended diploma in Outdoor Adventurous Activities - was said to have gone ‘above and beyond’ in everything.

The girls were among students honoured at Plumpton College’s annual awards day. Principal Jeremy Kerswell spoke of his pride in all those who had studied across all levels.

There were many prizes given on the day for each department in the college as well as the Cross-College Awards for Top Further Education Student, awarded to Bethany Sugden and Top Higher Education Student awarded to Sarah Cooper.

In citations to Bethany Sugden, who will now be progressing to university next year, she was said to have shown consistent dedication to her course and was ‘an excellent role model from every type of student on the course, balancing her excellent academic and practical achievement.’

Sarah Cooper, who graduated from a Foundation Degree in Animal Science in July 2016 with a distinction and progressed onto the BSc (Hons) Animal Behaviour and Welfare, was said to have ‘consistently submitted a very high standard of work including one film presentation on how pesticides affect birds of prey. This was exhibited during open day and received lots of positive feedback from current Foundation Degree students, staff and the public.’

Since April, Sarah has joined the animal management teaching team ‘delivering good quality sessions whilst still consistently contributing to the Animal Behaviour and Welfare Programme and submitting work of a very high standard.’

Guest speaker at the awards, Elizabeth Buchanan, East Sussex council member for the Royal Agricultural Society of England, congratulated all the students on their hard work and success.