Bake-Off star calls for support for children’s hospital baking fundraiser

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Cathryn Dresser from Pease Pottage will be baking for Great Ormond Street Hospital in hope of raising funds for the children’s charity next week.

Cathryn starred in iconic television show in 2012 and is backing the hospital’s annual Bake it Better fundraiser

She said: “I’m delighted to get involved with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity’s Bake it Better campaign this year.

“It’s such a fun way of joining in and showing your support for a fantastic cause.

“Anyone can take part and organise a bake sale, whether you’re a technical whizz in the kitchen or just starting out, the money raised really will make a difference to the lives of seriously ill children being treated at the hospital. I’d encourage everyone to sign up, pick a tasty recipe or two and get baking!”

The fundraiser, kicks off on Monday October 17 aims to inspire people over next couple of weeks to sign up and get their aprons on to raise vital funds to help seriously ill children at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Money raised will help them to provide world-class care for young patients and their families.

For more information including some of Cathryn’s recipes can be found on www.bakeitbetter.org. There are also details there to register.