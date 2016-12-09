Bank set to close down branch

A branch of Lloyds Bank in Horsham is set to close down.

Bank officials confirmed this week that the Lloyds branch in Fitzalan Road, Roffey, will shut in March. They say the closure is the result of fewer customers using the branch over recent times.

The announcement of the shutdown follows warnings last week that shops near the bank in Fitzalan Road could face ‘the kiss of death’ because of the planned introduction of parking charges at a nearby car park.

Meanwhile, a Lloyds spokesman said: “The Roffey branch will close on March 7 2017. We have made the difficult decision to close this branch.

“This branch has been identified for closure because of the changing way customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in customers using it less often.

“The majority of customers now regularly use alternative branches or use other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking to complete their banking needs.

“We also have another branch close by that allows us to serve the local area. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and have informed customers of the closest alternative branches.”

The spokesman said that figures showed that 71 per cent of ‘personal customers’ in Roffey used other branches and other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking.

And, he said, 95 per cent of personal customers already used other branches, such as the main Horsham branch.

He added: “The number of personal customers using the Roffey branch is going down each year by 20 per cent and the branch has only 27 regular weekly personal and business customers.

“The Post Office is close by and we will be proactively talking to customers about the service they offer.

“The nearest free to use ATM is a short walk away.”

He said customer accounts would be ‘realigned to Horsham’.