‘Be challenged and strong’ – Hockey medallist tells students

Olympic gold medallist Kate Richardson-Walsh told Burgess Hill Girls to ‘be visionary, be challenged and be strong’ when she visited the school to talk about her career in hockey and present sports prizes to students.

Kate was capped a record 375 times for her country and was the England and Great Britain captain for 13 years.

She told the girls about her career dips as well as the successes and stressed the value of teamwork.

Headteacher Liz Laybourn said pupils had been ‘thrilled’ to hear about the realities of elite sport from the hockey star.

She said: “Sport is at the heart of school life, providing every student with the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and aspirations in the embodiment of the school’s motto; ‘I am, I can, I ought, I will’.”

