Beautiful gardens to open in bid to help church

Two beautiful estates will be opening for one day only in a bid to help a church targeted by thieves.

The gardens of Holmbush and the grounds of Holmbush House will be swinging open their gates on Sunday (May 7) to raise money to support St Saviour’s Church in Colgate.

Holmbush house opens its garden to the public for one day every year. This event is extra special as they are raising money to repair a damaged church roof. Pic Steve Robards SR1708884 SUS-170429-171736001

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused when thieves ripped lead off the church’s roof last year.

The theft led to other issues, with rainwater damaging the organ and the heating system collapsing.

Duncan Noel-Paton, of Holmbush House, said: “Every year the Holmbush Open Day raises money for St Saviour’s Church. This year the need for funds is much more serious than usual.

“Recently the church has suffered two catastrophic events. Village churches are much more than just centres of worship, they are a valuable community centre for local social life.”

Both the gardens and grounds are only open one day each year.

Visitors will be able to explore more than seven acres of lawns, woodlands and rose gardens while also discovering winding woodland paths and secrets usually closed to the public.

There will also be music from a local band, homemade teas and a plant stall.

“People coming over the years have said it’s a very special afternoon,” Duncan added. “It’s the chance to see the inside of somewhere you can’t see normally.”

The gardens will be open from 1pm until 5pm. Holmbush House is at Crawley Road, Faygate RH12 4SE.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.