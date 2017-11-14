Beech tree planted in town’s nature reserve

A tree was planted in Bedelands Nature Reserve on Monday (November 13), as part of National Tree Week.

As part of the Charter for Trees, Woods and People, in association with the Woodland Trust, a beech sapling was awarded to Friends of Burgess Hill Green Circle Network (FoBHGCN).

It was planted by Burgess Hill’s town mayor Jacqui Landriani, who was accompanied by leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Pru Moore and chairman of FoBHGCN Dominic Moore.

“As we have very few beech trees on the reserve, this one is a welcome addition to our local biodiversity,” said the town mayor.

Woods and People sets out the principles for a society in which people and trees can stand stronger together.

The Tree Charter was launched in Lincoln Castle on November 6; the 800th anniversary of the 1217 Charter of the Forest.

Find out more by visiting www.treecharter.uk.