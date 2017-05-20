Bertram, 23, to represent the UK at world Scouting event

A man from Hurstpierpoint said he is ‘extremely excited’ to have been selected to represent the UK at a world Scouting event in Iceland.

Bertram Nehls, 23, of Cuckfield Road, will join scouts from around the world for the World Scout Moot on July 25 for nine days of adventure and discovery.

He said: “I have never been on an international trip before with the Scouts so this will be a really good experience.

“I can’t wait to go on hikes, see the museums and meet people from different countries and cultures.”

The UK contingent of Scouts will be taking more than 500 people to the event, where a total of 5,000 participants from 80 countries around the world will join together.

They will stay at the National Scout Centre on the stunning banks of Lake Ulfljotsvatn where they will make new friends from across the world, as well as visiting Geysir and the waterfalls of Gullfoss.

Bertram added: “We filled in an application form to be considered for the trip and then your county or district would approve all the people going.

“We have now been given a list of things we should take with us on the trip. The weather won’t be particularly cold and there will be plenty of hours of daylight at this time of year.

“I am extremely excited to go sea kayaking and a friend of mine is doing Viking sword fighting.

“I am so excited to take in all the various interesting experiences out there.

“There will be a whole mix of exciting activities for all of us to enjoy.”

The World Scout Moot is a gathering of scouts between the ages of 18 and 25 from across the globe.

This year is the 15th with the theme of the moot being change.

The UK contingent said all member will embrace changes on their journey to The Moot, whether in their own lives or their local community.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls wished participants well and said: “I would just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent.

“They are heading off to the 15th World Scout Moot in Iceland and I am sure it’s going to be a trip to remember.

I have filmed many times in Iceland and it is an incredible place to adventure and develop new skills that you can use throughout the rest of your life.

“It’s also a place that tests what you are made of.”

The Scouts will head out to Iceland on July 25 where they will stay for nine days before returning on August 2.