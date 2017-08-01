Big Orange so close - but Goodwood Cup treble dream is dahsed

They wanted to see history made - and they very nearly did.

But the Goodwood crowd who flocked to the Downs to see if Big Orange could become the first horse in 205 years of the Goodwood Cup to win it three times in a row went home disappointed.

Michael Bell's six-year-old race-goers' favourite gave it his all - his very best shot. He led for much of the way, most of the way, with Frankie Dettori dreaming of one of his famous flying dismounts.

But horse-racing scripts are not always followed and Stradivarius and Andrea Atzeni, the Italian jockey on a high from having won the previous two races, had too much for Big O.

The crowd had been ready to take the roof off Goodwood. Instead they had to be content with polite applause for the John Gosden-trained winner. A fine and worthy winner - just not the one Goodwood wanted to see.

Big Orange remains a Goodwood legend, having won the Goodwood Cup in each of its first two runnings as a Qatar-sponsored contest, in 2015 and 2016. And who knows? We may yet see him come back and bid to do as the wonderful Double Trigger did and win the two-mile slog three years out of four next year.

But for now, he goes back home to Newmarket for a well-earned rest having failed, albeit narrowly, to rewrite the Goodwood history books.

More follows...