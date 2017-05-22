Biker in 'critical condition' after Wivelsfield crash

Police say a woman remains in 'a critical condition' following a serious crash between a car and a motorbike in Wivelsfield on Saturday (May 20).

Police say the collision, between a car and a motorcycle, took place on the B2112 at Wivelsfield at around 11.05am on Saturday (May 20).

Debris is scattered across the road following a serious RTC involving a motorbike and car in Wivelsfield. Picture by Nick Fontana

It involved a Yamaha motorcycle travelling north and a Nissan Qashqai travelling south, near the road's junction with Janes Lane near the old Royal Oak public house.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 36-year old woman, from Edenbridge, Kent, was seriously injured and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where she is currently in a critical condition. The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year old woman, from St Leonards-on-Sea, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle being driven beforehand, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or phone 101, quoting Operation Strauss.